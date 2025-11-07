Stay Ahead of the Game With Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Pan American Silver (PAAS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, indicating an increase of 53.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $867.76 million, representing an increase of 21.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 17.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Pan American Silver metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Ounces Produce - Gold (Silver and Gold Production)' to come in at 184 thousands of ounces. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 225 thousands of ounces.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production)' should come in at 5843 thousands of ounces. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5467 thousands of ounces.

The consensus estimate for 'Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Silver' stands at 1462 thousands of ounces. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1329 thousands of ounces in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver' will reach 818 thousands of ounces. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 888 thousands of ounces in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver' should arrive at 721 thousands of ounces. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 811 thousands of ounces in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver' reaching 208 thousands of ounces. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 442 thousands of ounces in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Gold' will reach 6 thousands of ounces. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18 thousands of ounces.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ounce Production - Timmins Operation - Gold' of 27 thousands of ounces. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 34 thousands of ounces.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Realized Prices per ounce - Silver' will reach $39.11 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $29.52 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Realized Prices per ounce - Gold' will likely reach $3448.99 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2475.00 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Cash Costs Per Ounce - Silver Segment' at $12.85 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.88 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Cash Costs Per Ounce - Gold Segment' to reach $1350.82 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1195.00 .

Shares of Pan American Silver have experienced a change of -12.2% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PAAS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.