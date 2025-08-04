Stay Ahead of the Game With Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to post quarterly loss of -$0.18 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10%. Revenues are expected to be $36.46 million, up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Pacific Biosciences metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product- Instrument' stands at $10.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -25.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Product' of $31.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Service and other' will reach $5.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Product- Consumable' at $20.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences have demonstrated returns of -16.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PACB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.