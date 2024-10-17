Stay Ahead of the Game With Paccar (PCAR) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Paccar (PCAR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.82 per share, reflecting a decline of 22.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $7.55 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Paccar metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales and Revenues- Parts' should arrive at $1.65 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales and Revenues- Truck' will reach $5.88 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -11.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Sales and Revenues- Other' to come in at $12.84 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales and Revenues- Financial Services' should come in at $489.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Truck deliveries - Total' will reach 43,379. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 50,100 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Truck deliveries - Other' will likely reach 8,103. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,100 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Truck deliveries - Europe' to reach 10,246. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14,500 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada' of 25,029. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 27,500 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Pretax Profit- Financial Services' at $107.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $133.80 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Pretax Profit- Parts' stands at $380.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $412.30 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Pretax Profit- Truck' reaching $685.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $960.90 million.



PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

