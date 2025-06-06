Stay Ahead of the Game With Oxford Industries (OXM) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Oxford Industries (OXM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.82 per share, indicating a decline of 31.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $385.23 million, representing a decrease of 3.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Oxford Industries metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Emerging Brands' will likely reach $33.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Lilly Pulitzer' will reach $91.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Tommy Bahama' at $214.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Johnny Was' should arrive at $46.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Oxford Industries shares have recorded returns of -1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OXM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)

