Stay Ahead of the Game With Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, indicating an increase of 16% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $665.76 million, representing an increase of 15.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ollie's Bargain Outlet metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of new stores' reaching 26 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 25 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores open at the beginning of period' at 645 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 559 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - End of period' will likely reach 671 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 584 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet have returned -4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. Currently, OLLI carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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