Stay Ahead of the Game With Old National Bancorp (ONB) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (ONB) will report quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 33.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $704.83 million, exhibiting an increase of 44.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Old National Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest margin (FTE)' will reach 3.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 48.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 53.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should come in at $589.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $393.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total noninterest income' will reach $119.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $93.79 million.

Old National Bancorp shares have witnessed a change of +12.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ONB is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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