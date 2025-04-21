Stay Ahead of the Game With Old Dominion (ODFL) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to post quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 14.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.37 billion, down 6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 4.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Old Dominion metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenue- Other services' reaching $13.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenue- LTL services' to reach $1.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Ratio' to come in at 76.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 73.5% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'LTL tonnage per day' will likely reach 33.40 Kton/D. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 35.38 Kton/D.

The consensus estimate for 'LTL shipments per day' stands at 44.47 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 46.93 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'LTL revenue per hundredweight' of $32.62. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $31.98.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges' should come in at $27.84. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26.78.

The consensus among analysts is that 'LTL shipments' will reach 2,801. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,004 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'LTL tons' will reach 2,079.28 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,264 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'LTL weight per shipment (lbs.)' at 1,484.92 lbs. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,508 lbs.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Work days' should arrive at 63.00 Days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 64 Days.

It is projected by analysts that the 'LTL revenue per shipment' will reach $483.32. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $482.24 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Old Dominion here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Old Dominion have returned -6.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. Currently, ODFL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.