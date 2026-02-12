Stay Ahead of the Game With Nutrien (NTR) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Nutrien (NTR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, indicating an increase of 180.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.21 billion, representing an increase of 2.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Nutrien metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Total' stands at $3.21 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Potash' reaching $804.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +37% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Nitrogen' will likely reach $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Phosphate' should come in at $513.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Potash - Sales volumes - Total' to come in at 2877 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2758 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Nitrogen - Sales volumes - Total' at 2668 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2914 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Industrial and feed' to reach 714 dollars per tonne. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 812 dollars per tonne in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Total' will reach 574 dollars per tonne. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 671 dollars per tonne in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Phosphate - Sales volumes - Total' of 663 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 608 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Potash - Sales volumes - North America' should arrive at 790 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 718 thousands of tons.

Analysts predict that the 'Potash - Sales volumes - Offshore' will reach 2086 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2040 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Nitrogen - Sales volumes - Ammonia' will reach 629 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 701 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Nutrien have returned +10.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Currently, NTR carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.