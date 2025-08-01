Stay Ahead of the Game With Nutrien (NTR) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Nutrien (NTR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.40 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.61 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 14.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Nutrien metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Total' will reach $8.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Nitrogen' stands at $1.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Potash' of $892.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Phosphate' to come in at $436.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Potash - Sales volumes - Total' at 3613 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3563 thousands of tons.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Nitrogen - Sales volumes - Total' should arrive at 2947 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2818 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Industrial and feed' reaching 755 dollars per tonne. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 830 dollars per tonne.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Total' should come in at 651 dollars per tonne. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 667 dollars per tonne.

Analysts predict that the 'Phosphate - Sales volumes - Total' will reach 575 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 584 thousands of tons.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Potash - Sales volumes - North America' will reach 1004 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 914 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Potash - Sales volumes - Offshore' will likely reach 2609 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2649 thousands of tons.

Analysts forecast 'Nitrogen - Sales volumes - Ammonia' to reach 738 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 698 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

Nutrien shares have witnessed a change of -1.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

