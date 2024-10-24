Stay Ahead of the Game With Novartis (NVS) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Novartis (NVS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $12.62 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Novartis metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Solid Tumors- Tafinlar + Mekinist- Total' should arrive at $523.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other revenues' reaching $321.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Solid Tumors- Kisqali- Total' at $795.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +41.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Neuroscience- Gilenya- Total' will reach $130.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -51.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Hematology- Tasigna- US' will reach $218.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Hematology- Promacta/Revolade- US' will likely reach $285.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Neuroscience- Gilenya- US' of $32.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of -73% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx- US' stands at $819.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Cardiovascular- Entresto- US' to come in at $943.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Established Brands- Exforge Group- US' to reach $1.89 million. The estimate points to a change of -37.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Hematology- Tasigna- ROW' should come in at $205.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Solid Tumors- Tafinlar + Mekinist- ROW' will reach $308.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.



Shares of Novartis have demonstrated returns of -2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NVS is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

