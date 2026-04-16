Stay Ahead of the Game With Northrop Grumman (NOC) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Northrop Grumman (NOC) to post quarterly earnings of $6.08 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 0.3%. Revenues are expected to be $9.79 billion, up 3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Northrop Grumman metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Mission Systems' of $2.85 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Aeronautics Systems' reaching $2.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Space Systems' will reach $2.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Defense Systems' should come in at $1.89 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income (loss)- Mission Systems' will likely reach $413.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $361.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income (loss)- Space Systems' will reach $287.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $283.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- Defense Systems' should arrive at $187.82 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $179.00 million.

Shares of Northrop Grumman have experienced a change of -6.4% in the past month compared to the +6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NOC is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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