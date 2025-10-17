Stay Ahead of the Game With Northern Trust (NTRS) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.26 per share, reflecting an increase of 15.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.04 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 3.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Northern Trust metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Global Family Office' of $109.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' will reach $569.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Custody and Fund Administration' reaching $493.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' to reach $726.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Securities Lending' should arrive at $20.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Other' will likely reach $44.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Investment Management' will reach $167.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will reach 7.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance-Total earning assets' at $143.48 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $134.77 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Nonaccrual Loans and Leases' should come in at $63.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $39.30 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income - FTE Adjusted' stands at $599.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $569.40 million.

Analysts expect 'Total Noninterest Income' to come in at $1.45 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.41 billion.

Over the past month, Northern Trust shares have recorded returns of -5.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTRS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

