Stay Ahead of the Game With Northern Trust (NTRS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.68 per share, indicating an increase of 25.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.2 billion, representing an increase of 10.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Northern Trust metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Global Family Office' at $113.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' stands at $598.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Custody and Fund Administration' to come in at $505.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' should come in at $750.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Securities Lending' reaching $24.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Other' will likely reach $46.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Investment Management' will reach $173.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' will reach $150.19 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $145.82 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will reach 7.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Nonaccrual Loans and Leases' to reach $55.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $92.80 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $648.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $610.50 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Noninterest Income' of $1.55 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Northern Trust have experienced a change of +7.3% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NTRS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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