Stay Ahead of the Game With Nike (NKE) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nike (NKE) will report quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 46.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $11.27 billion, exhibiting no change compared to compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Nike metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Converse' at $325.18 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total Nike Brand' should come in at $10.98 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Global Brand Divisions' will reach $9.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Apparel' will reach $3.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- North America' stands at $5.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America' to reach $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will reach $2.95 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Greater China' will likely reach $1.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -12.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Footwear' of $3.25 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Equipment' reaching $56.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Apparel' should arrive at $365.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Footwear' to come in at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

Nike shares have witnessed a change of -16.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NKE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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