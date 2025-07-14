Stay Ahead of the Game With Netflix (NFLX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Netflix (NFLX) to post quarterly earnings of $7.05 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 44.5%. Revenues are expected to be $11.05 billion, up 15.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Netflix metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- United States and Canada' reaching $4.92 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Asia-Pacific' should arrive at $1.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +25.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Latin America' will reach $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will likely reach $3.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.3%.

Netflix shares have witnessed a change of +2.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NFLX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

