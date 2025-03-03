Stay Ahead of the Game With National CineMedia (NCMI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that National CineMedia (NCMI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $86.2 million, exhibiting a decline of 5.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some National CineMedia metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Local and regional advertising revenue' will likely reach $13.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- National advertising revenue' at $68.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Total advertising revenue (excluding beverage)' stands at $84.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.5% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for National CineMedia here>>>



Over the past month, National CineMedia shares have recorded returns of +1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NCMI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)

