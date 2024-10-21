Stay Ahead of the Game With Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Nasdaq (NDAQ) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, indicating a decline of 2.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.16 billion, representing an increase of 23.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Nasdaq metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms' will reach $494.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Workflow and Insights revenues' should arrive at $128.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Index revenues' will reach $179.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Data and Listing Services revenues' should come in at $187.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Other Revenues' at $8.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -20%.

Analysts forecast 'Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Cash Equity Trading' to reach 15.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing' reaching 29.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 31.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total industry average daily volume - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing' stands at 43.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 39.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total industry average daily share volume - Cash Equity Trading' to come in at 11.31 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.4 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Capital Access Platforms' of $268.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $254 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Nasdaq here>>>



Nasdaq shares have witnessed a change of +0.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NDAQ is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.