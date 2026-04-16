Stay Ahead of the Game With MSCI (MSCI) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from MSCI (MSCI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.37 per share, indicating an increase of 9.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $834.81 million, representing an increase of 11.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain MSCI metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Index- Recurring subscriptions' will reach $254.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Asset-based fees - Total' to reach $217.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Index- Non-recurring' will reach $11.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- All Other - Private Assets' of $73.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Period-End AUM in ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes' stands at $2.41 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.78 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Index Run Rate - Recurring subscriptions' will likely reach $1.04 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $948.39 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'All Other - Private Assets Run Rate' reaching $297.95 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $273.51 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Index Retention Rate' will reach 96.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 96.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sustainability and Climate Run Rate' should come in at $380.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $352.34 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Run Rate - Total recurring subscriptions' should arrive at $2.48 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Analytics Retention Rate' at 95.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 95.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Sustainability and Climate Retention Rate' to come in at 94.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 94.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of MSCI have experienced a change of +0.6% in the past month compared to the +6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MSCI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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