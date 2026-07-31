Stay Ahead of the Game With Motorola (MSI) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Motorola (MSI) will report quarterly earnings of $3.86 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Motorola metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Products and Systems Integration' to come in at $1.76 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Software and Services' should arrive at $1.24 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales from products' reaching $1.69 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales from services' will reach $1.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Motorola shares have witnessed a change of +1.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MSI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.