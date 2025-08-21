Stay Ahead of the Game With MongoDB (MDB) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect MongoDB (MDB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 8.6%. Revenues are expected to be $551.05 million, up 15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain MongoDB metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Services' at $17.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Subscription' to reach $537.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription - MongoDB Atlas-related' should arrive at $419.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Subscription - Other subscription' to come in at $113.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'MongoDB Atlas customers' will reach 57,251 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 49,200 .

Shares of MongoDB have experienced a change of -6.8% in the past month compared to the +1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MDB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

