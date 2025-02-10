Stay Ahead of the Game With Molson Coors (TAP) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share, indicating a decline of 5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.71 billion, representing a decrease of 3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Molson Coors metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- EMEA&APAC' will reach $592.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Americas' stands at $2.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Brand Volume - Consolidated' to reach 18.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19.53 million.

Analysts expect 'Brand Volumes - Americas' to come in at 13.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.53 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Brand Volumes - EMEA&APAC' of 4.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income(loss)- Americas' will reach $338.40 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $362.50 million.



Over the past month, shares of Molson Coors have returned +3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, TAP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)

