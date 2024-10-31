Stay Ahead of the Game With Microchip Tech (MCHP) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Microchip Technology (MCHP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 73.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.15 billion, down 48.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Microchip Tech metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Mixed-signal Microcontrollers' will reach $590.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of -53.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Other' to come in at $249.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -29.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Analog' to reach $311.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -50% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Microchip Tech have demonstrated returns of -3.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MCHP is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

