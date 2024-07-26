Stay Ahead of the Game With MetLife (MET) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from MetLife (MET) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.13 per share, indicating an increase of 9.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $18.19 billion, representing a decrease of 2.4% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific MetLife metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Premiums' will reach $11.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other Revenues' will likely reach $659.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees' stands at $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Net investment income' to come in at $5.15 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Adjusted Revenue- Latin America' at $1.94 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other- Premiums' to reach $15.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -20.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Adjusted Revenue- U.S. Business' will reach $10.38 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Adjusted Revenue- EMEA' reaching $664.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Adjusted Revenue- Asia' will reach $2.93 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other' should arrive at $219.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Revenue- Asia- Net investment income' should come in at $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Revenue- EMEA- Net investment income' of $54.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.4%.



MetLife shares have witnessed a change of +6.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MET is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

