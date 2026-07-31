Stay Ahead of the Game With MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that MercadoLibre (MELI) will report quarterly earnings of $8.69 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 15.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $9.77 billion, exhibiting an increase of 43.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some MercadoLibre metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Fintech' will reach $4.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +48% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Commerce' should arrive at $5.41 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +40.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Mexico' will likely reach $2.18 billion. The estimate points to a change of +44.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Argentina' will reach $1.98 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Brazil' at $5.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +49.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Commerce- Brazil' should come in at $3.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +46.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Fintech- Brazil' to reach $2.09 billion. The estimate points to a change of +54.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Other countries' of $448.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +57.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Fintech- Argentina' reaching $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +30.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Commerce- Mexico' will reach $1.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +34.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross merchandise volume' stands at $21.02 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.26 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total payment volume' to come in at $94.53 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $64.60 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of MercadoLibre have demonstrated returns of +6.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MELI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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