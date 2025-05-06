Stay Ahead of the Game With MercadoLibre (MELI) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, MercadoLibre (MELI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $7.67 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.53 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some MercadoLibre metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fintech' should arrive at $2.36 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +28.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Commerce' stands at $3.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +25.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Argentina' will reach $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +87.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Fintech- Argentina' will likely reach $717.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +73% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Commerce- Argentina' to reach $433.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +116.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross merchandise volume' of $12.95 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.37 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total payment volume' will reach $52.40 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $40.73 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for MercadoLibre here>>>



MercadoLibre shares have witnessed a change of +25.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MELI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

