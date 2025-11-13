Stay Ahead of the Game With Medtronic (MDT) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Medtronic (MDT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share, reflecting an increase of 4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $8.86 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Medtronic metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Diabetes' should arrive at $749.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience' will reach $2.49 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular' reaching $3.36 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Medical Surgical' will reach $2.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue' to come in at $4.53 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Medical Surgical' to reach $938.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Neuroscience- Neuromodulation' at $351.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- ROW- Neuroscience- Cranial & Spinal Technologies' stands at $326.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- ROW- Neuroscience- Specialty Therapies' should come in at $319.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- ROW- Neuroscience- Neuromodulation' will likely reach $152.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- ROW- Medical Surgical- Surgical & Endoscopy' will reach $1.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- ROW- Cardiovascular' of $1.80 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, Medtronic shares have recorded returns of +0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MDT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

