Stay Ahead of the Game With Masco (MAS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Masco (MAS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.83 billion, declining 0.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Masco metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Plumbing Products' will reach $1.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Decorative Architectural Products' will reach $602.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit, as adjusted- Plumbing Products' to come in at $187.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $200.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating profit, as adjusted- Decorative Architectural Products' to reach $93.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $113.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit, as reported- Decorative Architectural Products' should arrive at $87.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $113.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating profit, as reported- Plumbing Products' at $194.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $198.00 million.

