Stay Ahead of the Game With Martin Marietta (MLM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Martin Marietta (MLM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.68 per share, indicating a decline of 2.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.55 billion, representing a decline of 4.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Martin Marietta metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Aggregates' will reach $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Total Building Materials' should arrive at $1.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -7.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Shipments - Aggregates tons' at 49307 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 47900 thousands of tons.

Analysts forecast 'Average unit sales price by product line - Aggregates (per ton)' to reach 24 dollars per tonne. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 22 dollars per tonne in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit (loss)- Building Materials- Aggregates' reaching $461.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $379.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross profit (loss)- Total Building Materials' of $481.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $472.00 million.

Martin Marietta shares have witnessed a change of +5.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MLM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

