Stay Ahead of the Game With Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Marsh & McLennan (MMC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.33 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Marsh & McLennan metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Consulting' to come in at $2.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services' will reach $3.97 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Guy Carpenter' should come in at $400.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Fiduciary Interest Income' will likely reach $103.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC' will reach $358.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA' to reach $792.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada' of $2.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America' should arrive at $139.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service' stands at 4.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated' at 3.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.0% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter' reaching 5.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Marsh' will reach 4.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Marsh & McLennan shares have witnessed a change of +2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MMC is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

