Stay Ahead of the Game With Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Marsh & McLennan (MMC) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.01 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.08 billion, increasing 9.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Marsh & McLennan metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Fiduciary Interest Income' will reach $100.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Guy Carpenter' reaching $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Consulting' should arrive at $2.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Consulting- Mercer' at $1.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC' of $353.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA' to come in at $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada' will reach $1.90 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America' to reach $125.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated' will reach 5.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter' stands at 6.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service' should come in at 6.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - U.S./Canada' will likely reach 6.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8% in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Marsh & McLennan have demonstrated returns of +0.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MMC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

