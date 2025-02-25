Stay Ahead of the Game With Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) to post quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 19.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.25 billion, up 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Marriott Vacations Worldwide metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Cost reimbursements' stands at $420.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Rental' should come in at $150.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Management and exchange' will likely reach $208.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Sales of vacation ownership products' reaching $371.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Financing' will reach $86.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Marriott Vacations Worldwide here>>>



Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide have experienced a change of -1.8% in the past month compared to the -1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), VAC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.