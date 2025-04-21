Stay Ahead of the Game With Manhattan Associates (MANH) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates (MANH) will report quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $256.91 million, exhibiting an increase of 0.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Manhattan Associates metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Hardware' to reach $6.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Services' will reach $117.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Maintenance' of $31.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Cloud subscriptions' will reach $93.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.9% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Manhattan Associates here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Manhattan Associates have returned -4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. Currently, MANH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.