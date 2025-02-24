Stay Ahead of the Game With Macerich (MAC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Macerich (MAC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, indicating a decline of 16.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $235.44 million, representing a decrease of 1.4% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Macerich metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Leasing Revenue- Minimum rents' of $138.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Management Companies revenues' should come in at $7.74 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Leasing Revenue- Tenant recoveries' should arrive at $57.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Leasing Revenue- Percentage rents' to come in at $14.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -25.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $75.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $69.77 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Macerich have experienced a change of -3.4% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Macerich Company (The) (MAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.