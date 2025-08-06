Stay Ahead of the Game With Macerich (MAC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Macerich (MAC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, indicating a decline of 22.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $241.7 million, representing an increase of 12.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Macerich metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Leasing Revenue- Minimum rents' to reach $150.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Management Companies revenues' at $6.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Leasing Revenue- Tenant recoveries' will reach $64.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $86.50 million.

Over the past month, Macerich shares have recorded returns of +5.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

