Stay Ahead of the Game With Lululemon (LULU) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Lululemon (LULU) to post quarterly earnings of $2.58 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. Revenues are expected to be $2.36 billion, up 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lululemon metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue by Channel- Company-operated stores' will reach $1.17 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue by Channel- E-commerce' to reach $949.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue by Channel- Other' to come in at $248.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue by Category- Other categories' reaching $297.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' should arrive at $1.67 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- China Mainland' of $369.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Rest of World' will reach $321.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- United States' at $1.37 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total stores' should come in at 771. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 711.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Gross Square Footage' will reach 3,348.78 Ksq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,988 Ksq ft in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Comparable Sales (Change in constant dollars)' will likely reach 2.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Comparable Sales' stands at 3.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6% in the same quarter last year.



Lululemon shares have witnessed a change of +14.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LULU is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

