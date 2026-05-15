Stay Ahead of the Game With Lowe's (LOW) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lowe's (LOW) will report quarterly earnings of $2.96 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $22.91 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Lowe's metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Total' will reach 1,761 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,750 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales floor square footage - Total' of 196.29 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 195.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales per store' at $13.03 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.96 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average store size selling square feet' stands at 111.50 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 112.00 thousand.

Over the past month, shares of Lowe's have returned -7.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.7% change. Currently, LOW carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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