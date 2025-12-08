Stay Ahead of the Game With Lovesac (LOVE) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Lovesac (LOVE) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.70 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 118.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $153.81 million, increasing 2.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lovesac metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Other' reaching $9.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of -33.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Internet' should arrive at $43.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Showrooms' of $101.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Ending Showroom Count' at 278 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 258 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Lovesac have experienced a change of +4.3% in the past month compared to the +1.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LOVE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

