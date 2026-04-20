Stay Ahead of the Game With Lockheed (LMT) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin (LMT) will report quarterly earnings of $6.63 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 8.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $18.12 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lockheed metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Aeronautics' will likely reach $7.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Rotary and Mission Systems' reaching $4.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Missiles and Fire Control' should arrive at $3.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Space' stands at $3.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating profit (loss)- Aeronautics' will reach $654.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $720.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating profit (loss)- Space' of $313.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $379.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit (loss)- Rotary and Mission Systems' to come in at $405.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $521.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating profit (loss)- Missiles and Fire Control' will reach $479.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $465.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Lockheed have returned -5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.4% change. Currently, LMT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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