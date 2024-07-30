Stay Ahead of the Game With Linde (LIN) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Linde (LIN) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.81 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $8.33 billion, increasing 1.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Linde metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- EMEA' will reach $2.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- APAC' will likely reach $1.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Other' should come in at $328.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Americas' to reach $3.62 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Engineering' will reach $540.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Profit- Americas' stands at $1.11 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.07 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Profit- EMEA' will reach $695.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $630 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating profit- Engineering' reaching $86.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $107 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit- APAC' to come in at $477.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $472 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Profit- Other' of $10.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Linde here>>>



Over the past month, Linde shares have recorded returns of +4.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LIN will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Linde PLC (LIN)

