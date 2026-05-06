Stay Ahead of the Game With Lincoln National (LNC) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln National (LNC) to post quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. Revenues are expected to be $4.88 billion, up 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lincoln National metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fee income' should come in at $1.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Insurance premiums' to reach $1.72 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Retirement Plan Services- Fee income' stands at $79.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Retirement Plan Services- Net investment income' of $258.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Retirement Plan Services- Other revenues' at $9.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +141.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Life Insurance- Insurance premiums' will reach $270.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other Operations' to come in at $47.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Life Insurance- Net investment income' will reach $608.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Group Protection- Insurance premiums' reaching $1.42 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Loss Ratio - Group Protection' should arrive at 71.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 72.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Flows - Life Insurance' will likely reach $740.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $569.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Lincoln National have returned +7.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. Currently, LNC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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