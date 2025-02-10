Stay Ahead of the Game With Lincoln Electric (LECO) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2 per share, indicating a decline of 18.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $995.94 million, representing a decrease of 5.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lincoln Electric metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- The Harris Products Group' stands at $113.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- International Welding' of $257.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Americas Welding' to reach $632.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Sales- The Harris Products Group' should come in at $114.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Sales- International Welding' reaching $262.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Sales- Americas Welding' will reach $657.33 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Inter-segment sales- Americas Welding' will likely reach $33.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Inter-segment sales- International Welding' will reach $9.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Americas Welding' will reach $112.85 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $129.47 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBIT- The Harris Products Group' at $18.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBIT- International Welding' to come in at $29.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $42.89 million.



Shares of Lincoln Electric have experienced a change of +6% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LECO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

