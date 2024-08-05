Stay Ahead of the Game With Light & Wonder (LNW) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Light & Wonder (LNW) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $805.93 million, increasing 10.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Light & Wonder metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- SciPlay' stands at $211.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Gaming' will likely reach $522.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- iGaming' will reach $78.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'AEBITDA- Gaming' should arrive at $262.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $233 million.

Analysts expect 'AEBITDA- iGaming' to come in at $27.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'AEBITDA- SciPlay' will reach $65.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $59 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Light & Wonder here>>>



Light & Wonder shares have witnessed a change of -1.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LNW is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.