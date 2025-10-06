Stay Ahead of the Game With Levi Strauss (LEVI) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Levi Strauss (LEVI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.5 billion, down 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Levi Strauss metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' of $793.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Europe' reaching $424.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Asia' to reach $248.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

Levi Strauss shares have witnessed a change of +10% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LEVI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

