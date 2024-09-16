Stay Ahead of the Game With Lennar (LEN) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Lennar (LEN) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.62 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 7.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $9.29 billion, increasing 6.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lennar metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Financial Services' stands at $288.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of homes' reaching $8.73 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of land' will reach $19.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Multifamily' should come in at $113.76 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Homebuilding- Other homebuilding' to reach $9.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of -24.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Deliveries - Average sales price - Total' at $424.15. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $448 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Deliveries - Homes' to come in at 20,735. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18,559.

Analysts predict that the 'Active Communities - Total' will reach 1,285. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,253 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Backlog - Dollar Value - Total' of $8.33 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.85 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Backlog - Average sales price - Total' should arrive at $465.71. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $462 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'New orders - Homes' will likely reach 20,743. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19,666.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Backlog - Homes' will reach 17,880. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21,321.



Over the past month, shares of Lennar have returned +8.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. Currently, LEN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

