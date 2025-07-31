Stay Ahead of the Game With Leidos (LDOS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Leidos (LDOS) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.63 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.23 billion, increasing 2.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Leidos metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Health & Civil' will reach $1.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- National Security and Digital' will reach $1.86 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Commercial & International' stands at $584.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Defense Systems' at $514.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- Defense Systems' will likely reach $45.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $51.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- Health & Civil' should come in at $270.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $314.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- National Security and Digital' will reach $185.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $188.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- Commercial & International' should arrive at $47.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Leidos have returned -1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, LDOS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future.

