Stay Ahead of the Game With Lear (LEA) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Lear (LEA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.61 per share, reflecting a decline of 9.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.56 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.8%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lear metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- E-Systems' will reach $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Seating' to come in at $4.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Net Sales- South America' reaching $233.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Net Sales- North America' will reach $2.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Net Sales- Europe and Africa' will likely reach $1.91 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Net Sales- Asia' will reach $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Segment Earnings- E-Systems' to reach $82.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $78.90 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Segment Earnings- Seating' of $252.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $274.90 million.



