Stay Ahead of the Game With Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.82 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Las Vegas Sands metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands' to reach $1.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total Macao' should come in at $1.76 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao' stands at $228.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- The Parisian Macao' will reach $236.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Non-Rolling Chip table games drop - Marina Bay Sands' will reach $2.20 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.04 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands' should arrive at $6.34 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.08 billion.

Analysts expect 'Non-Rolling Chip drop - The Londoner Macao' to come in at $1.83 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.65 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-Rolling Chip win percentage - The Londoner Macao' of 22.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Rolling Chip volume - The Londoner Macao' will likely reach $2.10 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.36 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Slot handle - The Londoner Macao' at $1.50 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.55 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Slot hold percentage - The Londoner Macao' will reach 4.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-Rolling Chip drop - The Parisian Macao' reaching $934.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.09 billion.

Over the past month, Las Vegas Sands shares have recorded returns of +16.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LVS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

