Stay Ahead of the Game With Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Kraft Heinz (KHC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, indicating a decline of 13% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6 billion, representing a decrease of 6.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kraft Heinz metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- International' will likely reach $797.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -49.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- North America' should come in at $4.51 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Adjusted Operating Income- International' of $123.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $136 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Adjusted Operating Income- North America' reaching $1.13 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Kraft Heinz have experienced a change of -2.5% in the past month compared to the -4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

