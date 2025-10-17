Stay Ahead of the Game With Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Kinder Morgan (KMI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, reflecting an increase of 16% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.13 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Kinder Morgan metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Realized weighted average oil price' will reach 68 dollars per barrel. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 68 dollars per barrel in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Terminals - Bulk transload tonnage' should come in at 12 millions of ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13 millions of ton.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Terminals - Liquids leasable capacity' reaching N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Realized weighted average NGL price' should arrive at 31 dollars per barrel. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 32 dollars per barrel in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Segment EBDA- Products Pipelines' to come in at $289.29 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $278.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment EBDA- Terminals' to reach $274.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $268.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment EBDA- Natural gas Pipelines' at $1.38 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.29 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment EBDA- CO2' of $169.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $170.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Kinder Morgan have returned -1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Currently, KMI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.