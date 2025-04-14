Stay Ahead of the Game With Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Kinder Morgan (KMI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.14 billion, increasing 7.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Kinder Morgan metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Terminals - Liquids leasable capacity' reaching 78.08 MMBBL. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 78.6 MMBBL in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment EBDA- Products Pipelines' will likely reach $284.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $292 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment EBDA- Terminals' will reach $269.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $269 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment EBDA- Natural gas Pipelines' should come in at $1.56 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.51 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment EBDA- CO2' should arrive at $181.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $158 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Kinder Morgan here>>>



Shares of Kinder Morgan have experienced a change of -2.3% in the past month compared to the -3.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), KMI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

